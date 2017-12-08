Freida Pinto Is Happy Being Single: 'I'm Having This Crazy Love Affair With Myself'  

Freida Pinto is loving life as a single woman — and is not feeling the least bit lonely.

“I think I love myself. I’m having like this crazy love affair with myself,” the Slumdog Millionaire star, 33, told PEOPLE at the unveiling of the (Andaz)RED room in Los Angeles on Tuesday night. “If you don’t know how to learn to love yourself you will find being single extremely hard. When you do that, I don’t think you feel lonely.”

The actress has been mostly single since her split from her Slumdog Millionaire co-star Dev Patel in 2014, who she dated for seven years after meeting on the set of the Oscar-winning film. In 2016, she was seen spending time with a professional polo player who goes by the name Ronnie Barcardi on Instagram — but it appears they’re no longer an item.

Pinto reflected on her past relationships with PEOPLE, saying she has “no regrets.”

“I wasn’t single for many years,” she said. “But I have no regrets. Everything I have done is done for a reason. I will make more mistakes in the future. I have no qualms about what that’s going to be like, it’s going to be totally fine.”

Freida Pinto and Dev Patel Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty

Pinto also offered advice to others: “Everyone’s experience is different, so don’t undermine whatever it is you are experiencing — go ahead and have it. Good, bad, mistakes … make them repeatedly.”

She continued, “For me it came with a sense of ‘why?’ Why am I working so hard at being happy when happiness should come to me because I am naturally just taking care of myself? I feel like you work so hard to take care of yourself … you are in a relationship and you are not truly happy but you are trying to make it work for whatever reason and you are in it for way too long. But relationships … they teach you.”