Frances McDormand Jokes About Her Profanity Use During Spirit Awards Best Female Lead Speech

Even getting bleeped during her best actress acceptance speech at the Golden Globes couldn’t stop Frances McDormand from sharing her excitement through some colorful language.

The Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri star, 60, let the expletives fly uncensored while accepting the award for best female lead at the 2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday.

“I continue to be amazed that you let me get to the microphone. What, are you crazy?” she started. “But what I know about today is that I get to swear.”

The actress continued, “Do you know how hard it’s been not to swear over the last couple of months? Because this award convention goes on for f—— ever.”

McDormand thanked her 23-year-old son Pedro and her Three Billboards costars for tolerating her language, joking that they “would be a little alarmed if I didn’t swear.”

“And as Martin McDonagh knows, a well-placed f— makes a sentence sing like nothing else,” she said of the film’s writer and director.

Frances McDormand Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

McDormand beat out Margot Robbie, Salma Hayek, Regina Williams, Shinobu Terajima and Saoirse Ronan for the prize, making her only the second actress to be named best female lead twice at the Spirit Awards, joining Julianne Moore.

“I am independent and I am spirited, so that’s good. That’s why I’m here,” the Fargo star said. “I’m old enough to remember when this was a beach party. But I’m also old enough to have a little memory loss, so maybe it wasn’t a beach party.”

McDormand continued, showing off her navy blue ensemble and comfortable footwear, “Wouldn’t that be nice if it was a beach party, and we could wear our pajamas, our slippers, sit on a beach blanket under a beach umbrella, maybe have a friendly game of volleyball later, and go to one of my all time favorite eating establishments, Hot Dog on a Stick — have you been there? It’s really, really good.”

She concluded, “And then, just think how much money we would have left over to make more independent films.”

Frances McDormand in Three Billboards Merrick Morton/Fox Searchlight Pictures

Following her speech, the actress skipped the press room in favor of sitting back down at her table with her award.

McDormand’s performance in Three Billboards has already earned a Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild award, BAFTA award and more during this year’s season, and she’s up for an Oscar at Sunday night’s ceremony. Although she’s kept her speeches clean in the past, someone’s finger will definitely be on the censor button should she win.