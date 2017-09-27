Movies
Flatliners Cast: Then and Now
With the remake of the 1990 cult classic hitting theaters Sept. 29 featuring a new generation of stars, here’s a look at what the original’s cast members are up to now
By Brianne Tracy•@BrianneTracy
Kiefer Sutherland as Nelson Wright
It's hard to imagine another leading man besides Sutherland as Nelson Wright, but the film's studio, Sony, originally offered the role to Val Kilmer, who ultimately turned it down.
At the time, Sutherland was already well known for his starring role in 1987's Lost Boys — his first collaboration with Flatliners director Joel Shumacher. The pair would later work on Twelve (2010), Phone Booth (2002) and A Time to Kill (1996) together.
Beyond film, Sutherland starred in the critically acclaimed television series 24 as Jack Bauer for eight seasons, and he can currently be seen in ABC's Designated Survivor. Sutherland is also the only original cast member to appear in the new Flatliners sequel.
“I loved making the first film,” Sutherland said in a 2016 interview with Metro U.K. “When I was asked if I would be interested in taking part in this, it didn’t take more than a minute to say yes.”
Julia Roberts as Rachel Mannus
The film was released in the same year as Roberts' massive box-office hit Pretty Woman, which she co-starred in with Richard Gere, that made her one of the most sought after actresses in Hollywood.
Roberts already had Golden Globe under her belt for her performance in 1989's Steel Magnolias when she joined the cast as Dr. Rachel Mannus, a role that Nicole Kidman was also being considered for.
Roberts and Sutherland started dating during filming of Flatliners and became the power couple of the '90s — that is, until Roberts abruptly called off their engagement just days before their 1991 wedding.
Since her Flatliners days, Roberts has enjoyed continued success with films Mona Lisa Smile, Erin Brockovich and Eat Pray Love.
Kevin Bacon as David Labraccio
Bacon was already a star after 1984's Footloose, and his film debut twelve years earlier had been in National Lampoon's Animal House, which featured co-star Sutherland's father Donald Sutherland.
Though Bacon was years older than the rest of the main cast of Flatliners, production didn't see it as a problem because a person can go to college at any adult age.
In the same year that Flatliners was released, Bacon starred in another cult classic film Tremors, and he is now set to reprise his role in an upcoming follow-up series of the original on Syfy.
William Baldwin as Joe Hurley
Much like his famous brothers — Alec, Daniel and Stephen — Baldwin has had a successful acting career himself, but he originally got his start as a model for Calvin Klein.
Baldwin's first featured film was Internal Affairs, which he starred alongside Richard Gere. Following his role as compulsive womanizer Joe Hurley in Flatliners, Baldwin went on to do big-budget movies such as Backdraft with Kurt Russell and Sliver with Sharon Stone.
He has since made a mark on the small screen as Serena van der Woodsen's father in the third and fourth seasons of Gossip Girl and co-starred alongside his brother Alec in 30 Rock.
Oliver Platt as Randy Steckle
Much like Baldwin, Platt wasn't as well known as Roberts, Sutherland and Bacon at the time that Flatliners premiered.
His experience began to build in the following years, though, and he has since been nominated for a Golden Globe Award, and multiple Emmy and Screen Actors Guild Awards.
Platt can currently be seen as the character Dr. Daniel Charles on multiple television shows in the Chicago P.D. universe.
