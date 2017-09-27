Flatliners Cast: Then and Now

Kiefer Sutherland as Nelson Wright

It's hard to imagine another leading man besides Sutherland as Nelson Wright, but the film's studio, Sony, originally offered the role to Val Kilmer, who ultimately turned it down.

At the time, Sutherland was already well known for his starring role in 1987's Lost Boys — his first collaboration with Flatliners director Joel Shumacher. The pair would later work on Twelve (2010), Phone Booth (2002) and A Time to Kill (1996) together.

Beyond film, Sutherland starred in the critically acclaimed television series 24 as Jack Bauer for eight seasons, and he can currently be seen in ABC's Designated Survivor. Sutherland is also the only original cast member to appear in the new Flatliners sequel.

“I loved making the first film,” Sutherland said in a 2016 interview with Metro U.K. “When I was asked if I would be interested in taking part in this, it didn’t take more than a minute to say yes.”