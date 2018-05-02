Blake Lively Returns to Instagram to Share First Teaser for A Simple Favor — Watch the Trailer

Just hours after Anna Kendrick added another level of mystery to the disappearance of Blake Lively‘s Instagram, The Shallows actress is back on the social media platform — with a surprise!

Lively — who deleted all of her photos from Instagram on Monday — shared the first teaser trailer from her and Kendrick’s new movie, A Simple Favor, on Wednesday.

The film, directed by Paul Feig, is an adaptation of a book by the same name in which a woman named Emily Nelson (Lively) mysteriously vanishes. In the teaser, Kendrick — who plays Nelson’s BFF — narrates “I do consider Emily my best friend, she’s this wonderful, elegant person,” as Lively’s character showcases her fabulous style and canoodles with a handsome man.

“Five days ago, Emily went missing,” says Kendrick’s character. “I realized I don’t really know her as well as I thought I did.”

She adds, “Emily, if you’re out there, we’re all really worried.”

Earlier this week, Lively cleared her Instagram profile of images, and unfollowed everyone — including husband Ryan Reynolds. Now, the 30-year-old actress only follows women with the name Emily Nelson, and her profile bio reads, “What happened to Emily?…”

Kendrick seemed to get in on the action on Tuesday, scrubbing Lively from her own social media presence.

Five days after sharing a still from A Simple Favor — in which the duo were toasting with martinis — Kendrick posted the same photo, this time, with Lively completely erased. The 32-year-old simply captioned the image with a detective emoji and the Venus symbol.

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

Reynolds — who Lively has regularly traded gags with over the social media app — has seemed to take his unfollowing in stride.

During an interview on Smallzy’s Surgery, the 41-year-old Deadpool star shared his reaction to losing such a close follower.

“Very sad about that. Definitely stings,” he joked. “It’s a terrible way to find out that I’ve been kicked out of the house, to be honest. Absolutely terrible.”

Reynolds then expressed his relief that their two daughters — James, 3, and Inez, 19 months — were too young to know about the harsh move.

“‘Mommy unfollowed Daddy on Instagram,'” he said, imitating his daughter. “My child would just fart and then walk away.”