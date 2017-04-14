The Force Is Strong: First Star Wars: The Last Jedi Teaser Unleashed

That galaxy far, far away just got one step closer for Star Wars die-hards.

The first teaser of Star Wars: The Last Jedi premiered at Star Wars Celebration Day in Orlando on Friday, giving fans the first look at the highly-anticipated Episode VIII.

And the clip did not disappoint.

The first moments returned to Rey on the island where she found Luke Skywalker in isolation, while a voiceover advises, “Breathe, just breathe. Now reach out. What do you see?”

In response, Rey says, “Light. Darkness. The balance.”

Fans get glimpses of Darth Vader’s smashed mask, and Rey training with a lightsaber on a cliff, as well as the Millennium Falcon.

At the end of the clip, Luke stands in a shadow, and ominously says, “I only know one truth – it’s time for the Jedi to end.”

A first look at the film’s poster was also shown on Friday.

The latest film will see the return of stars from The Force Awakens including Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Lupita Nyong’o, Oscar Isaac and Adam Driver. Mark Hamill will also reprise his role as Luke Skywalker.

It will also be Carrie Fisher‘s final film: Production on Star Wars: The Last Jedi, in which Fisher returns as Princess Leia, wrapped in July, nearly five months before the actress’ unexpected death.

Looper director Rian Johnson is at the helm of Episode VIII, which flies into theaters on Dec. 15, 2017.