My My, How Can We Resist These First Photos of Lily James in Costume on the Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again! Set

Gimme! Gimme! Gimme – more photos from the set of the Mamma Mia sequel.

In the first images from the 2018 movie – titled Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again! – Lily James embraced her role as the “Dancing Queen” while filming as young Donna in the United Kingdom.

For the scene, James sported a ’70s-style striped brown jumpsuit with knee-high gold boots as she clutched a microphone onstage and rode a bike alongside co-stars Jessica Keenan Wynn and Alexa Davies. The other women sported matching ensembles, all made from the same striped fabric.

James will appear as the matriarch last portrayed on the big screen by Meryl Streep in 2008’s adaptation of the Broadway musical – albeit, in her younger years. Wynn and Davies portray younger versions of Donna’s pals Tanya and Rosie, respectively.

Streep and the other original stars – including Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth and Amanda Seyfried – are also slated to return for the movie, which will switch between the past and present, according to Variety.

RELATED VIDEO: Mamma Mia! ABBA Reunited for a ‘New Digital Experience’

In addition to some ABBA classics used in the original musical, other tunes from the Swedish band will be included in the new movie. Variety reported that ABBA members Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus are executive producing the film as well.

Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again! will hit theaters next July.