FIRST LOOK! Bella Thorne and Patrick Schwarzenegger Fall in Love in Romantic Drama 'Midnight Sun'

When the lights go down, the romance between Bella Thorne and Patrick Schwarzenegger heats up in their new romantic drama Midnight Sun.

As seen in the first images, the two embark on an interesting love story that can only take place once the sun sets. The film, follows 17-year-old Katie Price (Thorne), sheltered since childhood with a life-threatening sensitivity to sunlight. One night, she meets Charlie (Schwarzenegger) whom she has secretly admired for years. She hides her condition from him as they fall in love.

This is the first starring role for Schwarzenegger, who’s the 23-year-old son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver. The actor recently posted a hilarious photo series of his famous father giving him an impromptu haircut. Thorne, 19, a former Disney star, was most recently seen in the TV series Famous in Love.

The Open Road Film, directed by Scott Speer, also stars Rob Riggle as Katie’s father, Jack, who tries to give his daughter a good life.

The picture is based on the Japanese film Taiyo No Uta and will hit theaters March 30.