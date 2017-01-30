Smooth Criminals! The First Look at the Star-studded All-female Ocean's Eight Cast Is Here

Who run the heist? Girls!

The first photo from the upcoming Ocean’s Eight is here — and the ladies are looking fashionably sinister.

Spread out in an empty subway car, the all-female heist crew strike their most serious poses as they give fans a first look at all eight of them together. Sandra Bullock (Debbie Ocean), Cate Blanchett (Lou), Anne Hathaway (Daphne Kulger), Sarah Paulson (Tammy), Mindy Kaling (Amita), Rihanna (Nine Ball), Helena Bonham Carter (Rose) and newcomer Nora Lum, better known by her moniker Awkwafina (Constance) star in the film.

According to the press release, Bullock’s character gathers the crew up to pull off a heist at the Met Ball.

Oscar winners Bullock, Blanchett and Hathaway are featured in the front of the car alongside Emmy and Golden Globe winner Sarah Paulson. Rihanna, Kaling, Bonham Carter and Lum fill out the rest of the shot. The movie, due out in summer 2018, is a female-driven update to the past Ocean’s franchise that starred George Clooney, Matt Damon and Brad Pitt, as well as Frank Sinatra and the Rat Pack’s 1960 Ocean’s 11.

The cast has been spotted filming all over New York City since October of last year, with a especially memorable sighting featuring Bullock and Rihanna enjoying hot dogs at the popular New York fast food chain Papaya King in early December. Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner are among many celebrities making cameos in the movie, with one sequence recreating the famous Met Gala as the scene of a jewel heist.

Ocean’s Eight will hit theaters nationwide on June 8, 2018.