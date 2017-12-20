First Look! See Anna Faris Take on Gender-Swapped Role in Overboard Remake

Ready for some role reversal?

Anna Faris and Eugenio Derbez star in the upcoming remake of the 1987 romantic comedy Overboard — but not in the roles you might expect.

PEOPLE has the exclusive first look at the film, which reimagines the classic to follow playboy Leonardo (Derbez), who hails from a rich Mexican family. After falling off a yacht, he gets amnesia, and a single mom (Faris) who had been previously scorned by Leonardo convinces him that they are a married couple.

The original film famously starred Goldie Hawn as the spoiled heiress who gets flung from her boat, and Kurt Russell as the carpenter who falls for her.

MGM Studios/Pantelion Films

In the photo, Faris’ character Kate is seen pinching Leonardo’s nose while standing in the kitchen.

Eva Longoria also stars in the film as Kate’s best friend and boss at a pizza restaurant.

Overboard hits theaters April 20.