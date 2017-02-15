Fire Breaks Out on Set of Hugh Jackman and Zac Efron Film

Hugh Jackman was reportedly on the set of The Greatest Showman when a staged fire got out of hand early Sunday morning — and about 100 firefighters raced to the scene to put it out.

A rep for movie studio 20th Century Fox confirmed to PEOPLE in a statement: “There was a small fire on the set of The Greatest Showman. The fire was quickly contained and no one was injured.”

The FDNY confirms to PEOPLE that it responded to a fire at the Brooklyn Navy Yard just after 5 a.m. on Sunday,

According to the New York Post, Jackman was on the set with around 150 people to shoot the musical biopic about P.T. Barnum, which also stars Zac Efron, at the Brooklyn Navy Yard in New York when six large lights intended to boost the glow of a fire fell from the roof of the building, causing the blaze to spiral out of control.

It is unknown if Efron was also present for the incident, but a rep for the Baywatch actor confirmed he was not hurt, the Post states.

According to the Post, five retired firefighters working on the film as extras helped tackle the fire by attaching prop hoses to nearby fire hydrants. Not long after, around 100 members of the FDNY arrived to battle the blaze.

A source told the outlet, “Fire was blowing out through the roof. It blew right through the roof and melted a lot of really large light fixtures on the top.”

Jackman, 48, has posted several times on social media in the past few days, sharing an update Monday that he had been treated for skin cancer once again on his nose and sharing a video of the Empire State Building lit up red for Valentine’s Day on Tuesday. On Monday, he also shared a photo of the city skyline at sunset with the caption “peaceful night.”

Another basal cell carcinoma. Thanks to frequent checks & amazing doctors, all's well. Looks worse w the dressing on then off! WEARSUNSCREEN pic.twitter.com/IA7N6Ca3Oe — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) February 13, 2017

In The Greatest Showman, Jackman plays the famous founder of the Barnum & Bailey Circus, while Efron portrays his assistant. The movie, which also stars Michelle Williams and Zendaya Coleman, is scheduled for release in December.