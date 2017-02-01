6 Incredible Fifty Shades of Grey Parodies That You Have to Watch

Think of these clips as foreplay for the Feb. 10 release of Fifty Shades Darker.

In anticipation of the second cinematic installment of the Fifty Shades trilogy, we’re looking back at all the amazing parodies — some including stars Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson themselves! — that poke fun at the films.

1. Ellen DeGeneres stars as Anastasia Steele.

“They’re acting like it’s Dakota Johnson, but it’s not. It’s me,” DeGeneres teased, before showing the 2014 parody on her show. “Because no one knows their way around a whip more than me.”

2. Ellen DeGeneres, dressed as a Staples employee, seduces Jamie Dornan.

Office supplies have never been so sexual.

3. A 2012 Funny or Die parody stars Selena Gomez and Nick Kroll as Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey.

Their chemistry is …. electric, to say the least.

4. Dakota Johnson and Jimmy Fallon play Fifty Shades mad libs.

“With that kind of passion, I wonder if your knee might be bigger than you let on.”

5. Vanessa Bayer plays a Steele-like character, and it’s more awkward than we ever could have imagined.

BRB, starting a petition for Bayer to play Anastasia Steele in the Scary Movie-esque comedy spin-off.

6. SNL holds Fifty Shades of Grey auditions (with Miley Cyrus as Scarlett Johansson.)

Cyrus does not get enough credit for being one of the most consistent comedic actors of our time.

Fifty Shades Darker will hit theaters on Feb. 10.