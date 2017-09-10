Fifty Shades Freed Trailer Teases Wedding Vows and a Deadly Turn — with Plenty of Shirtless Jamie Dornan

Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele are ready to have and to hold — and surely much more — in the first teaser for Fifty Shades Freed, the final installment of the erotic trilogy based on the books by E.L. James.

The one-minute video finds Jamie Dornan’s Christian and Dakota Johnson’s Anastasia preparing for their wedding day, enjoying his massive fortune, and engaging in the kinky games that have made the franchise a pop culture phenomenon.

Both teaser and a new poster feature the tagline “Mrs. Grey will see you now,” but marital bliss isn’t all that’s in store for the final chapter. Things take a dark, perhaps even deadly turn with the reappearance of Anastasia’s vengeful former boss, Jack Hyde (Eric Johnson).

Directed by James Foley and adapted by by Niall Leonard (James’ husband), Fifty Shades Freed is scheduled to hit theaters Feb. 9. Check out the new trailer above and poster below.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com