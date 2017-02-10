Everything You Need to Know About 50 Shades Darker's Sex Toys

BDSM expert Mistress Couple says Fifty Shades definitely gets one key aspect of the lifestyle “right”: the toys!

Mistress Couple, who is the headmistress of La Domaine Esemar, a BDSM training chateau in the Berkshires, tells PEOPLE that sex toys are a large part of the BDSM (bondage, domination, sadism and masochism) practice – and are accessible for anyone who’s interested.

In the erotic book series’ second big-screen adaptation, Fifty Shades Darker – in theaters now – such toys as kegel balls are featured prominently. Here’s what you need to know about some of these NSFW items.

Warning: Minor spoilers follow.

Kegel Balls

Kegel Balls – also known by brand name Ben Wa Balls – are featured prominently when Christian and Ana head to his parents’ masquerade ball.

“They’re different weighted balls that [women] can use to exercise your pelvic floor and your kegel muscles in order to strengthen those muscles and be able to use them more enjoyably during sex,” Mistress Couple explains.

She notes, “Using these balls throughout the day … it can be really exciting if you have a boring meeting to go to or errands to run, to feel connected to your partner and think about the sexy things you’re going to do later.”

Interested parties can purchase Fifty Shades-branded kegel balls for $19.85 on Amazon.

And though they aren’t featured in the movie sequel, Mistress Couple also suggests Yoni eggs (Gwyneth Paltrow‘s Goop has profiled them!). Similar to kegel balls, Yoni eggs can be held in your body, and are often made out of natural crystals and rocks, she says. Yoni eggs range in price and can be found here.

Ankle Spreader Bar

Near the film’s close, Ana and Christian revisit his red room of pain and leave with an ankle spreader bar in tow.

The device – which cuffs the user’s ankles and wrists to a bar – wasn’t exactly easy to use on set, star Jamie Dornan admitted to PEOPLE, as theirs was made on-site for the scene.

“It didn’t work a couple of times and held us back a little bit,” Dornan told PEOPLE. “It didn’t quite achieve what we wanted it to achieve, but when it mattered it worked, so it was all good.”

Amazon, too, sells a leather ankle spreader bar for $71 (photos are NSFW).

Massage Oil

During one of the film’s sexier scenes, Christian drips message oil all over Ana’s bare chest.

The oil is an easy-to-find item – it’s even sold at Walgreen’s – and runs as cheap as $9.