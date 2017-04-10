Sure, One Direction are cool and all, but if we’re being honest, we never really got over our childhood dream of seeing The Beets in concert.

JOSIE AND THE PUSSYCATS

What They’re From: Josie and the Pussycats

Why We Wish They Were Real: Because our two favorite things in this world are glitter and girl power, and these three have been serving both in equal measure since 2001. (And also because we’re hoping that DuJour would open up for them on tour, because we still know all the words to “DuJour ‘Round the World.”)

JOSIE AND THE PUSSYCATS

What They’re From: Riverdale

Why We Wish They Were Real: They’re the cool girls in school that we always dreamed of being — and they make cat ears look so chic.

HANNAH MONTANA

What She’s From: Hannah Montana

Why We Wish They Were Real: She’s the greatest tween pop star of our time, and also a true master of disguise. Besides, you have to respect someone who can sell out arenas and still make time to get to science class on time.

MOUSE RAT

What They’re From: Parks and Recreation

Why We Wish They Were Real: They wrote the greatest tribute song of all time, “5,000 Candles in the Wind,” which truly is 5,000 times better than Elton John’s “Candle in the Wind.”

THE CHEETAH GIRLS

What They’re From: The Cheetah Girls

Why We Wish They Were Real: They wore matching cheetah-print outfits and sang songs about sisterhood. Honestly, what’s not to love?

THE BEETS

What They’re From: Doug

Why We Wish They Were Real: Because we’ve basically had “Killer Tofu” stuck in our heads since we were in elementary school and we want to be able to sing it in an arena, the way it was always intended to be sung.

THE WONDERS

What They’re From: That Thing You Do!

Why We Wish They Were Real: Has there ever been a catchier one hit wonder than “That Thing You Do”? (No. No, there has not.)

2GE+HER

What They’re From: 2ge+her

Why We Wish They Were Real: They did the whole “90s boy band thing” better than any of the actual 90s boy bands. (Sorry, ‘NSYNC; we still love you.)

THE BARDEN BELLAS

What They’re From: Pitch Perfect

Why We Wish They Were Real: Who knew a capella could actually be … well, cool? Somehow these girls managed to make it awesome, and all they needed was some slick choreography and a cup or two.

HEP ALIEN

What They’re From: Gilmore Girls

Why We Wish They Were Real: Look, we just want Lane Kim to become the rock star she always dreamed of being, okay?

JESSE AND THE RIPPERS

What They’re From: Full House

Why We Wish They Were Real: No band before or since has managed to make us say, “Have Mercy!” quite like Uncle Jesse’s band.

CRUCIFICTORIOUS

What They’re From: Friday Night Lights

Why We Wish They Were Real: Because there’s a real hole in the Christian speed metal genre — oh, and their more pop-oriented material was pretty good as well.

SUBTLE SEXUALITY

What They’re From: The Office

Why We Wish They Were Real: It’s truly a shame that “Male Prima Donna” never had the chance to burn up the pop charts and that “Girl Next Door” never got a chance to dominate TRL.

THE BLUES BROTHERS

What They’re From: The Blues Brothers

Why We Wish They Were Real: Has any real band ever had a look as iconic as the Elwood brothers?

BOYZ 4 NOW

What They’re From: Bob’s Burgers

Why We Wish They Were Real: Not enough boy bands truly understand the real meaning of Halloween: love. Besides, any band that can make Louise Belcher a fan is worth seeing in concert.

SCHOOL OF ROCK

What They’re From: School of Rock

Why We Wish They Were Real: Because rock got no reason, and it got no rhyme — and because we’ve never been able to resist rocking out to Jack Black.

SEX BOB-OMB

What They’re From: Scott Pilgrim Vs. the World

Why We Wish They Were Real: They either have the greatest or the worst name in fictional band history, but they rock pretty hard.