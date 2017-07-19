Felicity Jones to Play Ruth Bader Ginsburg in On the Basis of Sex

Felicity Jones is going from a galaxy far, far away to the highest court in the land.

The Rogue One star is set to play Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in the biographical drama On the Basis of Sex, EW has confirmed.

Mimi Leder (Deep Impact, HBO’s The Leftovers) is directing the Focus Features project, which is to chronicle the early years of Ginsburg’s lifelong fight for equality and her path to becoming the second woman (and first Jewish woman) appointed to the Supreme Court. Daniel Stiepleman wrote the script.

Jones replaces Natalie Portman, who had been attached to play Ginsburg since 2015. Representatives for Portman did not provide immediate comment about her exit.

Jones’ previous screen credits include the romantic drama Like Crazy, the mystery thriller Inferno, and the Stephen Hawking biopic The Theory of Everything, for which she received an Oscar nomination for lead actress.

Deadline Hollywood first reported Jones’ casting.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com