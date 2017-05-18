Rogue One Star Felicity Jones Engaged to Boyfriend Charles Guard

Congratulations to Felicity Jones!

The Rogue One star is engaged to boyfriend Charles Guard, PEOPLE has confirmed.

Jones, 33, and the British director have been dating for two years.

The Oscar-nominated actress rarely steps out with her longtime love, but they were spotted walking hand-in-hand in New York City earlier this month. Though Jones remains tight-lipped about her relationship, she has previously opened up about being a “romantic.”

“I am definitely romantic and I love romantic stories — that’s why I keep making romantic movies,” she said in a December 2014 interview with The Telegraph. “It’s funny how seeing a love story never gets boring because it’s the dream isn’t it? It’s the dream to have a true connection with another human being.”