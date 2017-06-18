To Kill a Mockingbird, Finding Nemo & Star Wars: PEOPLE's Official Father's Day Movie Guide
If your Father’s Day plans involve kicking back and watching a movie with your dear old dad, check out some of these flicks on the big day
TAKEN
This movie will make you wish Liam Neeson was your father (no offense to your real dad!) When his daughter is abducted in Paris, Neeson's character, a former CIA field operative, doesn't let the police handle the disappearance — he flies out there and finds her himself.
MRS. DOUBTFIRE
In one of Robin Williams's most iconic roles, the actor plays a father who loves his children, but after quitting his job, is denied custody during his divorce from his wife. Desperate to spend more time with his kids, he pretends to be an elderly Scottish woman, Mrs. Doubtfire, and gets hired to be his children's nanny.
PAPER MOON
At just 10 years old, Tatum O'Neal won an Oscar for her performance in Paper Moon, which she starred in alongside her real-life father, Ryan O'Neal. In the film, they don't play father and daughter, but instead, a young girl and a man who develop a parental-child relationship as they travel around the country together.
TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
The compassionate and wise Atticus Finch is the quintessential father. His story is told through his daughter Scout's eyes in Harper Lee's famed novel To Kill a Mockingbird, which follows their life in a small Alabama town in the early 1930s as Atticus defends a black man, Tom Robinson, on the charge of raping a white woman, Mayella Ewell. Not only is the story of a father's relationship with his children, it's an American classic.
FINDING NEMO
You're never too old for Pixar — or Nemo's heartwarming story. After the little clown fish is separated from his dad, Marlin, he explores the open sea on his own, while his dad goes on an epic journey to get him back (with the help of everyone's favorite forgetful fish, Dory!)
BIG DADDY
Adam Sandler plays Sonny, a slacker who starts to care for 5-year-old Julian, who shows up outside his apartment and is the son of his roommate who was in China at the time. Julian's mother died of cancer, so Sonny takes care of him, with a few missteps along the way. The film is a hilarious look at learning to parent and growing up — even as an adult.
ANNIE
Little orphan Annie has always wanted to find her real parents, but instead, got something even better: Daddy Warbucks, an initially icy millionaire who takes her under his wing. Whether you watch the classic musical on stage, in its original film adaptation, or its latest 2014 reboot, the story still holds up.
KRAMER VS. KRAMER
This movie won both Dustin Hoffman and Meryl Streep Oscars (her first!), as well as for Best Picture. The film centers around a couple going through a divorce, and the emotional custody battle that follows.
THE PURSUIT OF HAPPYNESS
You'll spend at least half of The Pursuit of Happyness crying — and how could you not? The film tells the true story of Chris Gardner, who struggles to provide for his son, while working as an unpaid intern for a stock broker. To give you all the fatherhood feels, Gardner is played by Will Smith, and his son is played by his real-life son, Jaden.
THE ROYAL TENENBAUMS
Wes Anderson's first big hit is all about family — a rather dysfunctional one. The Tenenbaum patriarch, Royal, fakes a cancer diagnosis to stop his wife from filing for divorce, and along the way, explores his relationships with his three ultra-successful (and a bit eccentric) children.
STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI
Luke Skywalker didn't have a great relationship with his father — and who can blame him, considering his father is Darth Vader. But, this movie did produce one of the most iconic lines ever about a dad: "Luke, I am your father."
FIELD OF DREAMS
A must-watch for any baseball fan, Kevin Costner stars in this classic film about an Iowan farmer who builds a baseball field in his backyard in honor of his deceased father. Throughout the movie, he learns more about his father and the sport they both loved — as well as his relationship with his own daughter.
