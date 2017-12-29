Sexy Dumbledore! Fantastic Beasts Releases New Photos of Jude Law and Johnny Depp's Grindelwald

Two new photos have been released from Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

The first image, above, has Johnny Depp’s Gellert Grindelwald along with the first look at a new character, Vinda Rosier (Poppy Corby-Tuech), who’s described as “one of Grindelwald’s most trusted followers, a loyal servant to his cause and often at his side.”

The second image is this one:

Which is another look at Jude Law’s young-ish Albus Dumbledore. And is this also a first look at professor Dumbledore’s office?

The Fantastic Beasts sequel is set one year after the first film (1927) and tells the story of how the powerful Dark wizard Grindelwald escapes custody and has set about gathering followers, most unsuspecting of his true agenda: to raise pure-blood wizards up to rule over all non-magical beings. Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) and Dumbledore go to Paris to try and stop him.

See our complete breakdown of all the new images and intel. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald opens Nov. 16, 2018.