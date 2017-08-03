'You Can't Handle The Truth!': 10 Famous Movie Lines That Were Actually Improvised

DAZED AND CONFUSED: 'ALRIGHT, ALRIGHT, ALRIGHT'

Matthew McConaughey's womanizing character David Wooderson in 1993's Dazed and Confused will forever be known for saying "Alright, alright, alright." The line, it turns out, stemmed from a pep talk the Oscar winner was giving himself right before filming a scene. "So I'm thinking, 'Who is Wooderson? Who is my man? You know, what's he about?' And I tell myself, 'Wooderson's about four things: he's about cars, weed, rock 'n' roll, and chicks,' " he said on Saturday Night Live. "I look around, where I am, well I'm in my '70s Chevelle. That's one. I've got Slater riding shotgun, so I'm definitely getting high, that's two. And we've got Ted Nugent playing Stranglehold on the eight-track, well that's three.' " He added: "At this point I hear over the intercom, ‘Action!’ And I look up across the drive-through at this red headed intellectual and I say to myself, ‘Buddy, you got three out of four. Alright, alright, alright!' "