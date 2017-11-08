Justice League Star Ezra Miller Says He Was Told Coming Out in Hollywood Was 'a Mistake'

Ezra Miller says that he was told his career would suffer after he came out in a 2012 interview.

The Justice League star, who identifies as queer, told ShortList in a new interview that when he revealed his sexuality, “I was told by a lot of people I’d made a mistake.”

Miller — who has also appeared in The Perks of Being a Wallflower and Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them — said the comments were made by “folks in the industry, folks outside the industry. People I’ve never spoken to.”

“They said there’s a reason so many gay, queer, gender-fluid people in Hollywood conceal their sexual identity, or their gender identity in their public image,” said the 25-year-old. “I was told I had done a ‘silly’ thing in… thwarting my own potential to be a leading man.”

He added, “I was given a lot of stern talking-tos.”

RELATED VIDEO: Fantastic Beasts — Magical History with Ezra Miller



Miller admitted that the critiques of his openness were a “hard thing to hear.” He told the outlet, “Maybe if I’d actually made a serious mistake? But not for this. I didn’t think I’d done anything wrong, though there have been moments of doubt as a result of those conversations.”

Still, he said, he knows that “what they said was, in fact, ‘rubbish,’ as you might say.”

“We are the ones,” said Miller. “It’s up to us… us to manifest the world we want to exist in. But we’re ready. Humans are ready.”

Miller stars as the Flash in the highly-anticipated Justice League, which hits theaters Nov. 17.