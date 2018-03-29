Exes Tobey Maguire and Jennifer Meyer Reunite to Recreate Man & Woman in American Gothic Painting

Nailed it!

Friendly exes Tobey Maguire and Jennifer Meyer recreated one of America’s most iconic — and most parodied — paintings, Grant Wood’s American Gothic, while visiting the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York City.

The duo perfectly imitated the painting, which depicts a farmer holding a pitchfork standing next to a woman who appears to be either his daughter or wife. Mimicking their two-dimensional counterparts, Maguire and Meyer stood side-by-side, mirroring the body language and blank expressions of Wood’s characters.

Meyer posted the photo on Instagram Thursday, along with the caption, “Spring break x.”

While the painting, created by Wood in 1930, usually resides in The Art Institute of Chicago, it will be displayed at the Whitney Museum of American Art until June 10.

Maguire and Meyer, who announced their plans to separate in Oct. 2016, also reconciled in December, when the actor came out to support his estranged wife at the launch of her new jewelry line with Jenna Dewan Tatum.

The Spider-Man star, 42, and the jewelry designer, 40, haven’t yet filed for divorce — but that doesn’t mean they’re calling off the split.

“Their relationship is much better,” a source previously told PEOPLE, “but they’re definitely not reconciling.”

At the December launch, where proceeds benefitted nonprofit organization Baby2Baby, the duo was cordial but not overly chummy. After happily taking for photos with the guest of honor, the Golden Globe nominee quickly ducked out.

“The two seemed to be friendly and on good terms, and he genuinely seemed happy to support her,” an observer told PEOPLE at the time. “But Tobey definitely left as soon as he could. Jennifer went about her hostess duties and wasn’t phased by this at all.”

The pair —married since 2007 — share daughter Ruby, 11, and son Otis, 8, and remain committed to coparenting.

“After much soul searching and consideration we have made the decision to separate as a couple,” they told PEOPLE in a statement in October 2016. “As devoted parents, our first priority remains raising our children together with enduring love, respect and friendship.”

Added an insider at the time, “They are great parents and they love their children.”