Ewan McGregor Splits From Wife of 22 Years — As He’s Spotted Kissing Costar Mary Elizabeth Winstead

After 22 years of marriage and four children together, actor Ewan McGregor and his wife Eve Mavrakis have called it quits.

A family source confirms to PEOPLE that the couple has been separated since May — amid news that McGregor was spotted kissing his costar Mary Elizabeth Winstead. A rep for McGregor did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for additional comment.

On Sunday, photos of the Trainspotting and Star Wars actor, 46, kissing his Fargo costar, 32, at a West London cafe were published by The Sun. Afterwards, the pair were seen leaving together on his motorbike.

In February, Winstead shared a photo with McGregor on her Instagram with the caption, “Pretty lovely Canadian Sunday. Good night!”

In February, Winstead shared a photo with McGregor on her Instagram with the caption, "Pretty lovely Canadian Sunday. Good night!"

Winstead split from her own husband, Riley Stearns, in May. They were married in 2010.

McGregor met Mavrakis on the set of the British TV crime series Kavanagh QC and they were married in 1995.

Mavrakis is a production designer who was born in France and raised in China. She also served as production interpreter on the Chinese set of Steven Spielberg’s 1987 movie Empire of the Sun.

The couple have four daughters together: Clara, 21, Jamyan, 16, Esther, 15 and Anouk, 6.