Ewan McGregor Files for Divorce From Wife of 22 Years Eve Mavrakis

Ewan McGregor has filed for divorce from his wife of 22 years, Eve Mavrakis.

McGregor filed Friday citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. The star, 46, has asked for joint custody of their three children: Clara, 21, Jamyan, 16, Esther, 15 and Anouk, 6.

Mavrakis’ filed her response states that she is asking for sole custody with visitation for her ex, according to the website.

The documents list the date of separation as May 28th of last year.

Ewan McGregor thanked his wife and his new girlfriend Mary Elizabeth Winstead (pictured) at the Golden Globes Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The couple announced their split last October, and at the time a family source revealed to PEOPLE that the couple had been separated since last May. The announcement came amid news that McGregor was spotted kissing his Fargo costar Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

The Golden Globe winner, 46, – who thanked his wife and Winstead, 33, in his acceptance speech – took his romance with the actress public in November when he and Winstead were photographed walking hand in hand in Los Angeles.

Winstead split from her own husband, Riley Stearns, in May of last year. They were married in 2010.

McGregor met Mavrakis on the set of the British TV crime series Kavanagh QC and they were married in 1995.

Mavrakis is a production designer who was born in France and raised in China. She also served as production interpreter on the Chinese set of Steven Spielberg’s 1987 movie Empire of the Sun.