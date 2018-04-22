Family Night! Ewan McGregor Walks the Red Carpet with Daughter Clara, 22, in New York City

Ewan McGregor is spending some quality time with his daughter Clara.

Stepping out to support his latest film, Zoe, the 47-year-old actor walked the red carpet at the film’s Tribeca Film Festival premiere in New York City on Saturday with his 22-year-old daughter.

The actor wore a low-key outfit for the occasion, opting for a dark blazer with jeans and black boots. Clara, who recently posed for Playboy, also dressed down in a form-fitting sheer dress layered over a white slip, which she accessorized with a pair of neutral boots and a purse decorated with flowers.

Clara is McGregor’s eldest daughter with ex Eve Mavrakis, whom the actor filed for divorce from in January, citing irreconcilable differences. The two share four children: Clara, Jamyan, 16, Esther, 15, and Anouk, 6.

Ewan McGregor and Clara McGregor Rob Kim/Getty Images

RELATED: Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead Going Strong 6 Months After His Split from Wife

Clara also documented the father-daughter outing on social media, sharing a video of McGregor taking the stage on her Instagram Story.

She also posted a photo of the pair standing together on the red carpet.

“Proud of u pops,” she wrote alongside the sweet snapshot.

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

Clara Mcgregor/Instagram

RELATED: Inside the 22-Year Marriage Between Ewan McGregor and Eve Mavrakis Before Their Split

McGregor’s outing with his daughter comes less than a month after he was spotted holding hands with actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead while on the set of her film Gemini Man in Georgia.

Allison Cobb, who works for a local newspaper, previously told PEOPLE the pair “were at ease” and “seemed so comfortable together.”

“The way that she had her arm wrapped around him as they walked out of her trailer and chatted with some of the crew was sweet,” said Cobb. “Then they began holding hands and did not let go for the 15 minutes they were outside before getting into a car to leave together.”

Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images; Taylor Hill/Getty Images

McGregor and Mavrakis announced they had split after 22 years of marriage in October of last year, after the actor was spotted kissing Winstead at a West London cafe. A family source previously revealed to PEOPLE that McGregor and Mavrakis had been separated since last May.

Winstead, who played McGregor’s love interest in FX’s Fargo, split from her husband, Riley Stearns, in May of last year. They married in 2010.