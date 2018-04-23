Ewan McGregor's Daughter Clara, 22, Strips Down for Playboy As She Reveals Actress Aspirations

Ewan McGregor’s daughter Clara is entering a new chapter of her life.

The 22-year-old stripped down for a sexy Playboy photo shoot as she revealed she wants to become an actress. Clara is the eldest of McGregor’s four children with ex Eve Mavrakis, who the actor filed for divorce from in January, citing irreconcilable differences.

“Comme ci comme ça,” Clara wrote on social media alongside two photos of herself posing nude in bed, referencing the tattoo she has underneath her breast, which is visible in one of the revealing snaps.

RELATED: Family Night! Ewan McGregor Walks the Red Carpet with Daughter Clara, 22, in New York City

Although Clara is currently signed with Wilhelmina Models, the 22-year-old hopes to follow in her father’s footsteps.

“What I really want to be is an actress,” she told Playboy. “I just graduated from NYU in December and while I was in college I was doing modeling. But now I have the time to primarily focus on acting.”

But Cara’s decision to focus on acting is a relatively new decision.

“All throughout high school I really turned my back on acting. I said I was going to be a photographer, I’m going to be behind the lens. At 12-year-old, I moved to LA, which is all Hollywood and all I was asked is, ‘Are you going to do what your dad does?’ I was rebelling.”

“And then I got to college and asked myself, ‘Why are you being so stubborn about this?’ I wasn’t happy in the photo department so I transferred to the film studies department and then I took an acting class and fell in love with it,” she continued.

Clara McGregor Courtesy Clara McGregor and Julian Ungano

Just one day after Clara posted photos from her shoot, she stepped out with her dad in New York City, as the pair supported his latest film.

Documenting the family night out on her Instagram Story, Clara shared a red carpet photo of the pair and announced that she was “proud of u pops.”

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

Clara and Ewan McGregor Rob Kim/Getty Images

RELATED: 5 Things to Know About Ewan McGregor’s Daughter Clara

In addition to Clara, McGregor and Mavrakis share three children: Jamyan, 16, Esther, 15, and Anouk, 6.

McGregor and Mavrakis announced they had split after 22 years of marriage in October of last year, after the actor was spotted kissing Fargo costar Mary Elizabeth Winstead at a West London cafe.

A family source previously revealed to PEOPLE that McGregor and Mavrakis had been separated since last May.