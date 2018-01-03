Everything We Know About Ellen Page's New Wife Emma Portner

Ellen Page’s announcement that she’s tied the knot with girlfriend Emma Portner was even a surprise to their fans on social media, many of whom have followed the couple’s posts, from interpretive dance videos to sweet cover songs, since the summer.

But outside of her Instagram offerings, the private actress has offered little insight into her relationship with her now-wife.

The couple made a public splash together in September, when Page brought Portner as a date to the premiere of her film Flatliners.

On their way to the premiere, Page also shared a sweet selfie of her and Portner on Instagram.

“Oh, it’s the best,” Page told Entertainment Tonight of having Portner’s support. “Yeah, it’s the best.”

A fellow Canadian, Portner is originally from Ottawa, Ontario and works as a professional dancer and choreographer, according to her biography at the Broadway Dance Center, where she teaches. Her work has been featured in Justin Bieber’s music video “Life Is Worth Living” and on his Purpose World Tour.

She also founded her own dance company, originally titled Flock’d and now called Emma Portner and Artists, in New York City, according to a profile in The Cut. The outlet also reports that she became the youngest person ever to choreograph a musical on London’s West End with Bat Out of Hell, which premiered in the fall.

“I had to work through so much non-attention — I was always fighting for it,” Portner told The Cut. Now that she’s getting noticed, she says, “It just feels like I’m an endless pit of content.”

Ellen Page and Emma Portner Emma Portner/Instagram

Portner started dancing at the age of 3, and when she was 16, she moved to New York to train at The Ailey School, according to The Cut. That same year, she choreographed and recorded “Dancing in the Dark,” which gained thousands of views, including Bieber’s choreographer.

She also gained a following with her near daily Instagram posts, which showcase her work, specifically her improvisational dancing. According to The Cut, the social media platform is where she first met Page. The actress reportedly direct messaged her after watching one of her videos.

Page told the outlet she thought Portner was “the s—.”

“It’s quite crazy,” Portner said of the attention Page’s celebrity brings. “But if anything, I’m happy for it. We try to hold hands in public. I try to join her at movie premieres. If we were a straight couple, I don’t think we’d push it so much. But it’s a chance for queerness to be out in the open.”

Emma Portner and Ellen Page Kevin Winter/Getty

The duo have shared their collaborations online, including a rendition of Britney Spears’s “Lucky” that went viral.

“It’s been really natural,” Page told PEOPLE of making the videos, which often feature Portner’s choreography, with Page singing and sometimes playing the guitar.

“I got comments on that video thanking me for showing two women dancing together that way,” Portner told The Cut of one of their videos. “I was like, ‘What way?’ And then I realized, that’s still new to people.”