Everything We Know About Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 3 as Stars Continue to Tease Sequel

After years of rumors, it seems the possibility of a third Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants movie is inching closer to becoming a reality.

Alexis Bledel recently made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she teased a follow-up to the 2005 and 2008 films.

“We just pitched a third movie and I hope it comes together,” she said. “It would be so great.”

The movies — based on the novel series of the same name — follow the adventures of four best friends who share a pair of magical jeans that fits each of them.

Here is everything Bledel and costars America Ferrera, Blake Lively and Amber Tamblyn have said about a potential third movie.

A “Strong Chance”

Back in 2016, Lively told Jess Cagle, editorial director of PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly, there was “a strong chance there might be a third [movie].”

Lively added during the Jess Cagle Interview, “The four of us are still best friends. To be able to create something together again has always been a dream of ours.”

An Idea

A year later, Ferrera joked that the women, who have all remained close friends over the years, would “love to get paid to hang out with each other.”

“It’s an idea and a conversation,” she told E! News. “I think it would be amazing. The sisterhood is still well and alive. I love my girls. We’re very much a part of each other’s lives and if the movie happens it would be a great thing.”

Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants Warner Bros.

“I was 20 when I met them. I am 30 now and they are still three of my best friends and supporters,” she continued. “What’s wonderful about these girls in my life is, people expect girls and women to be competitive, and we made a decision to love and support each other off-screen and onscreen.”

It’s Up to the Fans

Lively once again hinted returning to her original role of Bridget earlier this month.

“I think it could really happen. I think that people who love the movie want to see it. So, I mean, fans have gotten bigger movies made,” Lively told Entertainment Tonight, noting her husband Ryan Reynolds‘ movie Deadpool.

There Is a “Good” Script

Following Bledel’s appearance on The Tonight Show, Tamblyn confirmed on Twitter that “Alexis is right” and there’s a “good” script making the rounds in Hollywood.

I realize what I’m about to say regarding the third installment of the Sisterhood franchise is not enough to break the internet, but certainly could crack it… — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) April 27, 2018

“It’s up to a studio now to make the film,” she teased.