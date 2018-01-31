Everything We Know About Mel Gibson's Passion of the Christ Sequel

The Passion of the Christ is resurrecting.

Mel Gibson‘s blockbuster 2004 retelling of the last 12 hours of Jesus Christ’s life is still the highest grossing R-rated film in North America, and now the sequel seems closer than ever to coming true with star Jim Caviezel recently confirming he’s signed on.

Here’s everything we know about the Biblical movie.

Jim Caviezel is back as Jesus Christ

The big news of the project comes as Caviezel confirms he’ll return to play Jesus. He recently told USA Today that although he can’t say much about the film, he knows it’s going to be just as epic as the first.

“There are things that I cannot say that will shock the audience,” he said. “It’s great. Stay tuned.”

WATCH: Mel Gibson on Passion of the Christ Sequel: ‘It’s a Big Subject’

The movie is about Jesus’s ressurection

Gibson told USA Today back in 2016 that the sequel will pick up right where the first one left off — at Jesus’s resurrection.

“The Resurrection. Big subject. Oh, my God,” he shared. “We’re trying to craft this in a way that’s cinematically compelling and enlightening so that it shines new light, if possible, without creating some weird thing.”

And it’s titled…

The Resurrection. At least tentatively, Gibson confirmed at the time to the paper.

It will probably come out in a couple years

Gibson told Stephen Colbert in 2016 that the film was “about three years off, because it’s a big subject.”

“It’s more than [the] single event [in the title], it’s an amazing event…. And to underpin that with the things around it is really the story,” he said. “To sort of enlighten what that means. It’s not just about the event; it’s not just some chronological telling of just that event. That could be boring, and you think, ‘Oh, we read that.'”

Caviezel thinks it will be even bigger than the first

The actor didn’t mince words when describing the project to USA Today.

“The film he’s going to do is going to be the biggest film in history,” he proclaimed. “It’s that good.”