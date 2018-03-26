Everything Tiffany Haddish Has Said About Her Strange Beyoncé Encounter

Tiffany Haddish’s bizarre first encounter with Beyoncé has become the stuff of legend.

It all started back in January, when the Girls Trip actress shared what become a viral selfie with the “Lemonade” singer, 36. The photo, taken at a December after-party for Beyoncé’s husband JAY-Z, showed Haddish smiling ear-to-ear while the pop-star buried most of her face in the actress’s hair.

How They Met

Since then, the story behind the now-infamous photo has evolved. In her first public comments about the selfie, Haddish said in January that Beyoncé talked her out of getting into a fight at the party that night.

“Okay, so what had happened was, something had went down with somebody at the party, right?” Haddish, 38, explained to Vulture. “I’m not at liberty to say what had went down at the party, but Beyoncé was just telling me to have a good time, and I was like, ‘No, I’m gonna end up fighting this bitch!’ She was like, ‘No, have fun, Tiffany,’ and I said, ‘I’m only going to have fun if you take a selfie with me.’ She said, ‘Okay,’ and then she buried her face in my wig.”

Beyoncé (L) and Tiffany Haddish. Tiffany Haddish/Instagram

Haddish added that she was thrilled Beyoncé recognized her, saying, “But she knew who I was! She came up to me and was like, ‘I think you are so funny, Tiffany Haddish.’ I was like, ‘What? You know me?!’ She said, ‘I’m Beyoncé.’ ‘I KNOW!’”

The Plot Thickens

Later in January, the comedienne added another dimension to the tale when she told TV One’s UNCENSORED that another unnamed actress appeared to get too close to Beyoncé’s husband that night. “[The actress] touched JAY-Z’s chest and Beyoncé came walking up like…’Biitttchhh!’ But, she didn’t say that. But her demeanor, her body from the way she walked up on them said, ‘Get your hands off my man’s chest.’

“So then she also started talking to the other actress and some other stuff happened but I’m not gonna say nothin’ yet,” Haddish said.

Did Haddish Upset Queen Bey?

The next month, fans speculated that Beyoncé had shaded Haddish’s pubic discussions of the evening on the song “Top Off” with the line, “If they’re tryna party with the queen / They gon’ have to sign a non-disclosure.”

Haddish responded to the rumors, writing on Twitter, “I love Beyonce … Everything she said rang so real to me. Just know I will sign A NDA any day For Beyoncé. But also know this I will fight for Beyoncé. I Love that woman she is a Gift from God.”

Wait…Beyoncé Got Bitten?

The lyric did not stop Haddish from speaking out about the evening. In a recent interview with GQ, she gave some backstory about her near-fight. “There was this actress there that’s just, like, doing the mostest,” she told the outlet, before revealing, “She bit Beyoncé in the face.”

Haddish continued, “So Beyoncé stormed away, went up to JAY-Z, and was like, ‘Jay! Come here! This bitch—’ and snatched him. They went to the back of the room. I was like, ‘What just happened?’ And Beyoncé’s friend walked up and was like, ‘Can you believe this bitch just bit Beyoncé?’ ”

Beyoncé’s representative, Yvette Noel-Schure, responded to the claim by telling GQ, “I absolutely cannot comment on any of this, as I have no knowledge.”

The comedienne wouldn’t name Queen Bey’s attacker but said that wasn’t the end of their dealings that night. Haddish said the actress later told her to stop dancing, so the funny lady gave Beyoncé a heads up that she wasn’t afraid to scuffle.

“I’m going to beat somebody ass at your party. I just want to let you know that,” Haddish claimed she told Beyoncé. However, the singer told her to forget about it and “have fun,” Haddish said, leading to their selfie to cool down tension.

She added, “Near the end of the party, Beyoncé’s at the bar, so I said to Beyoncé, ‘Did she really bite you?’ She was like, ‘Yeah.’ I was like, ‘She gonna get her ass beat tonight.’ ”

Beyoncé kept a cool head, according to Haddish. “She was like, ‘Tiffany, no. Don’t do that. That bitch is on drugs. She not even drunk. The bitch is on drugs. She not like that all the time. Just chill.’”