Eva Mendes Gives Subtle Nod to Ryan Gosling's Emotional Acceptance Speech: ‘My Favorite Moment of the Night'

The 2017 Golden Globes were filled with countless incredible moments, but for Eva Mendes, one stands out among the rest.

Mendes, 42, gave a subtle nod to longtime partner Ryan Gosling‘s emotional acceptance speech in an Instagram post on Monday. The actress posted a shot of Hidden Figures star Janelle Monáe, raving over her stylish look for the awards ceremony— but not before showing some appreciation for her man.

“Obviously this wasn’t my favorite moment of the night, ” she wrote. “But it was definitely my favorite style moment of the night. The stunning and talented @janellemonae is killing me with this look. So so so beautiful.”

Obviously this wasn't my favorite moment of the night….But it was definitely my favorite style moment of the night. The stunning and talented @janellemonae is killing me with this look. So so so beautiful ❤ #goldenglobes A photo posted by Eva Mendes (@evamendes) on Jan 9, 2017 at 12:32pm PST

Gosling took home the award for best actor in a comedy or musical for his role in the hit musical La La Land. During his acceptance speech, the actor thanked his “sweetheart” for her support.

“You don’t get to be up here without standing on the shoulders of a mountain,” he said. “While I was singing and dancing and playing piano … my lady was raising our daughter, pregnant with our second and trying to help her brother with his battle with cancer.”

He dedicated his award to Mendes‘ older brother, Juan Carlos Mendes, saying “Sweetheart, thank you.”

Mendes’ brother died in April, after a battle with cancer.

Mendes did not attend the show with Gosling, instead staying at home with the couple’s two children, daughters Esmeralda Amada, 2, and Amada Lee, 8 months.