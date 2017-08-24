Eva Mendes Shares a Heartwarming Rare Photo of Her and Her Mother

Eva Mendes might have two daughters of her own, but she still cherishes her relationship with her own mother.

The actress, 43, shared a heartwarming photo of herself with her mom, Eva Perez Suarez, on Instagram Wednesday.

“Mami ❤️,” Mendes captioned the black and white shot.

In the pic, Mendes is seen wearing a pleated skirt and white cardigan as she holds her mother’s arm while crossing the street.

The Hitch star, who rarely posts personal photos on her social media account, last shared a vintage shot of herself as a baby with her mom on Mother’s Day.

My mama. Simply the BEST. ❤ A post shared by Eva Mendes (@evamendes) on May 14, 2017 at 8:19am PDT

RELATED VIDEO: Christie Brinkley’s Daughter Sailor on Following in Her Mother’s Footsteps

“My mama. Simply the BEST,” she captioned the throwback snap.

Mendes has two daughters — Amada Lee, 10 months, and Esmeralda Amada, 2½ — with her longtime love Ryan Gosling.

The notoriously private couple have kept their family away from the public view. Mendes has also been open about her desire for staying out of the spotlight while raising her daughters.

“What people don’t know about me is that I love being home,” she told SHAPE for their April cover story. “Instead of hitting the red carpet, I’d rather be with our girls.”