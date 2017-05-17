Eva Longoria Talks Newlywed Bliss: ‘People Get Really Annoyed with Us Because We Love Each Other So Much’

Almost a year after getting married, Eva Longoria is still in the honeymoon phase.

The actress opened up to PEOPLE about newlywed life with Mexican media mogul José “Pepe” Antonio Bastón, and her role as stepmom, while promoting her new film, Lowriders.

“My husband is the best part of life,” Longoria, 42, gushes. “Like, people get really annoyed with us because we love each other so much!”

Longoria and Bastón, 49, tied the knot in a gorgeous ceremony in Valle de Bravo, Mexico in 2016. Dating since 2013, Bastón popped the question in Dubai in December 2015 with a ruby and diamond engagement ring.

“People always ask, ‘Do you like being married?’ It’s not that I like marriage — I like being married to him,” Longoria says. “He’s the one that makes it all special and worth it.”

To celebrate their upcoming anniversary on May 21, Bastón will join Longoria as she travels abroad to the Cannes Film Festival for work.

“We’re going to try to make it a mini-vacation,” she shares.

As to whether the two have learned anything new in their first year of marriage, Longoria says they’re “constantly discovering things about each other.”

“Some days it feels like we’ve been together 40 years and other days it feels like we just met,” she continues. “We’re just so compatible. He’s like, ‘Let’s go paddle boarding,’ and I’m like, ‘Great!’ I’ll say, ‘Let’s have sushi,’ and he goes, ‘Sure.’ We love the same things — family, friends and traveling — so there’s not a lot we’ve learned separately about each other, but there’s a lot we learned together about life.”

When Longoria married Bastón, not only did she gain a new husband and home in Mexico City, but three stepkids — Jose, Natalia and Mariana. Longoria was able to channel her real life role as stepmom to portray her character, Gloria (who is also a stepmom), in Lowriders.

Lowriders is set in East Los Angeles and tells the story of a talented teenage street artist, Danny (Gabriel Chavarria), who finds himself caught in the middle of his traditional father, Miguel (Demián Bichir), and ex-con brother, Ghost (Theo Rossi), as they enter a lowrider competition.

“Gloria sees her husband suffering because of his relationships with his sons, who are not my sons. So she’s the voice of reason in this movie telling everybody to make peace,” she says. “Nobody has pain in my real life. I’m really lucky because I have three amazing stepkids.”

Being a part of a blended family isn’t without its challenges in Longoria’s real life, though.

“I think the biggest challenge is scheduling. [The kids] are at their mother’s one week, and then they’re with us,” she says. “We love spending time with them, and we love traveling. They’ll pick a place in the world and we’re like, ‘Let’s go!'”

Despite the consistent flow of pregnancy rumors, Longoria says she has her hands full right now when asked if she has any plans of expanding her family.

She laughs: “Other than having a wine baby or a cheese baby, there’s nothing in this belly right now!”

Lowriders is in theaters now.