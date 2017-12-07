Longtime L’Oréal Paris spokeswoman Eva Longoria welcomed a new generation of women at this year’s Women of Worth celebration.

The actress was on hand for the 12th annual event where Elle Fanning made her first appearance alongside other prominent women like Andie McDowell, Camila Cabello, Aja Naomi King, Hoda Kotb and Gayle King. The annual celebration honors 10 women doing exceptional work in their fields.

“It’s our favorite night of the year because we get to see each other and celebrate a lot of these women who are doing amazing and inspiring things,” Longoria told PEOPLE. “This is the time for women, I hope, and I hope it’s not a small moment in time but a change forever.”

Longoria at the event

Fanning at the event Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Fanning echoed Longoria and said that it was especially an important moment to recognize women.

“It’s my first time here and I’m ready to be very inspired,” Fanning told PEOPLE. “I think it’s important that they do this and recognize these women. It’s kind of the year of women, and we make up half the population so we need to be respected just like everyone else.”