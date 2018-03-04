Ethan Hawke Walks the Red Carpet with Daughter Maya One Day After Teen Joins Stranger Things Cast

It’s a family affair!

Ethan Hawke shared the red carpet with his and ex Uma Thurman‘s daughter, Maya Thurman-Hawke, at the 33rd Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California, on Saturday — just one day after it was announced that the 19-year-old would be joining the cast of Stranger Things.

The 47-year-old actor — who’s a three-time nominee at the awards show — kept things simple in a classic gray suit with a white button-down shirt underneath.

Maya looked ready for spring in a calf-length floral dress, which she paired with black embellished sandals.

On Friday, Netflix announced the teen would be joining the Stranger Things cast for its highly-anticipated third season as “alternative girl” Robin.

“Maya Thurman-Hawke is headed to Hawkins as Robin, an ‘alternative girl,’ ” the streaming service tweeted, alongside a photo of the budding actress. “That is her literal character description so get ready for some angst.”

And the gig won’t be the only acting role Maya has tackled.

In January, Ethan opened up to PEOPLE about how proud he was of his daughter for starring in the upcoming BBC adaptation of Little Women as Jo March — a role last played by his old friend and former costar Winona Ryder.

“Words cannot explain,” Ethan told PEOPLE from Cafe Artois at the Sundance Film Festival.

“She was always an artist, writing poems, singing songs. She didn’t discover acting until junior year of high school,” he explained of his daughter.

“It’s one of the most amazing moments of my life watching her in Little Women,” Ethan continued. “She didn’t do a good job, she did a great job. To see your child thrive, and to see her thrive at a profession that you have a lot of respect for, that I’ve dedicated my life to, I was so proud of her.”