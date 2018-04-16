Surprise! Guess the Emmy Nominee Who’ll Be Playing a Major Villain in Avengers: Infinity War

Carrie Coon is the latest exciting name that’s been added to the star-studded Avengers: Infinity War cast!

During an interview with Britain’s Radio Times, directors Joe and Anthony Russo opened up about some of the film’s characters they’d decided to keep under wraps, confirming that the actress, who received an Emmy nomination in 2017 for her role on Fargo, is playing villain Proxima Midnight, one of the members of Thanos’ Black Order.

“Carrie Coon is Proxima Midnight,” co-director Joe Russo told the outlet, adding that fans might “know her from season three of Fargo or The Leftovers.”

The 36-year-old actress, who’s expecting her first child with husband Tracy Letts, confirmed the news on social media, writing, “It’s true! My voice and a dazzle of gifted animators have teamed up to play Proxima Midnight.”

She also added that “to be fair, my face is in there somewhere.”

To be fair, my face is in there somewhere. #MoCapWhilePregnant#AvengersInfinityWar — Carrie Coon (@carriecoon) April 16, 2018

Coon previously revealed that she often consults with her 52-year-old husband before she decides to sign on to a new project.

“I’ll always come back to good writing. I’m married to a Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright, so we’re very snobby,” she joked to Entertainment Weekly.

“And while I’ve had some intriguing things come my way, I haven’t found quite the right fit yet, but I guess I’ll know when I see it. But it won’t be something I’ve done before. It will be scary for me and challenge me. That’s the goal, anyway,” she added.

Avengers: Infinity War opens in theaters April 24.