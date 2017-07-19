Emma Watson Pleads with Fans to Help Her Find Her ‘Most Meaningful and Special Possession’

Emma Watson has lost something very dear to her, and now she’s asking her fans for help.

The Beauty and the Beast star, 27, took to Facebook telling her followers she lost three rings on Sunday at the Mandarin Oriental Spa in London.

Watson explained that she left the rings in a safe inside her locker, but she forget about them when she left. The actress said she called the spa, but security said they could not find the rings.

“As of now they are missing,” the actress writes. “Were these just any rings I could accept this, but one of them was a gift from my Mum.”

She continues, “She bought it the day after I was born and wore it for 18 years, never taking it off, and then gave it to me for my 18th birthday. I wear this ring everyday, it is my most meaningful and special possession.”

Watson pleaded with readers to return the rings if they were found, writing, “I cannot express how much it would mean if they came back to me – no questions asked. If you have seen them or have any information please email: findthering@outlook.com.”

The actress’ mom, Jacqueline Luesby, is a lawyer in the U.K.

The Harry Potter star told Buzzfeed in March while promoting her latest film that her mother’s ring served as inspiration for Belle’s own jewelry, specifically, a ring that “would sit on her little finger.”

“The costume designer saw that I had one which my mom had given to me, and she was like, ‘Can I design one for Belle?’ because Belle’s mother dies when she’s really young.”

She added, “Anyway, I was really proud of the ring and thought it was so beautiful that I asked if I could keep one and they said I could.”