Emma Watson, Glee Star Chord Overstreet Spotted Holding Hands —Relationship Is New, Says Source

Emma Watson seems to have a new man in her life.

The Harry Potter alum, 27, was spotted walking hand-in-hand with Glee star Chord Overstreet on Friday. Watson was beaming at the 29-year-old actor and musician as the two took a cozy afternoon stroll.

“They have been dating for a little bit now, but it’s still pretty new,” a source tells PEOPLE.

“They met through friends,” adds the source. “They might seem like an odd match but they actually have very similar personalities.”

The duo had previously been spotted leaving the Vanity Fair Oscars party together on Sunday night, along with friends.

Watson split with her last boyfriend, tech manager William “Mack” Knight, in November, Page Six reported. News of their relationship first broke in early 2016.

Watson also opened up to Vanity Fair in its March 2017 issue about keeping her personal life out of the limelight (without naming Knight).

“I want to be consistent: I can’t talk about my boyfriend in an interview and then expect people not to take paparazzi pictures of me walking around outside my home. You can’t have it both ways,” she says. “I’ve noticed, in Hollywood, who you’re dating gets tied up into your film promotion and becomes part of the performance and the circus. I would hate anyone that I were with to feel like they were in any way part of a show or an act.”

Watson’s breakup with Knight was her first reported relationship since her “horrendous” split from ex-boyfriend Matthew Janney in December 2014.

“I felt really uncomfortable,” she told Vogue U.K. of being single. “Even before my relationship ended, I went on a silent retreat, because I really wanted to figure out how to be at home with myself.”