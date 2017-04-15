ON LEARNING TO APPRECIATE THE SIMILARITIES BETWEEN HERSELF AND HERMIONE

"It was really interesting because at first, despite the obvious similarities, I guess I was also trying to detach my sense of self from the image. It was such a delicate time — I was 10 or 11 when the first movie came out — I was trying to figure out what my own identity was, but I didn't really have one yet. And I watch interviews that I did when the first movie came out and I was so lost! I would think, 'What do young girls talk about? What do they say?' 'I like going shopping and I have a crush on Brad Pitt.' And I had no idea who Brad Pitt really was! I hadn't seen a single movie that Brad Pitt had been in, but this just seemed like the right thing to say. It makes me sad because I see this girl trying so much to fit in. The truth was I loved school.

"At first I was really trying to say, I'm not like Hermione. I'm into fashion and I'm much cooler than she is,' and then I came to a place of acceptance. Actually, we do have a lot in common. There are obviously differences, but there are a lot of ways that I'm very similar. And I stopped fighting that!"

— during a conversation with bell hooks in Paper Magazine