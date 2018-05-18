Emma Thompson Shuts Down Reporter When Asked About Royal Wedding: 'Give the Poor Kids a Break'

There’s at least one person in the world who isn’t thinking about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s upcoming wedding.

Emma Thompson doesn’t have “a single thought in my head” about the nuptials that have been dominating the conversation around the world ever since their union was announced in November. The actress, 59 made it clear that she hasn’t been worried about the wedding in an interview with a Sky News reporter earlier this week after first trying to dismiss the question.

“Obviously, yes [I wish them well], but I don’t know them. Of course I do [wish them well]. Stop it. Just stop it, okay? Stop doing the ‘Let’s talk about the royal wedding,’ ” Thompson said before walking away from the reporter and moving on to the next interview.

“Not talking about the royal wedding,” she said to the next reporter with a smile. “Just give the poor kids a break.”

The Oscar winner was out promoting her performance in BBC Two’s production of King Lear.

Emma Thompson Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb

Before walking away, the British actress revealed that her son, Tindyebwa Agaba Wise, is getting married next year and she’s been much more preoccupied thinking about those nuptials instead.

Prince Harry and Markle are set to tie the knot at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on Saturday morning. The two will be joined by Prince William, who is serving as Harry’s best man, as well as Prince Charles, who is stepping in to walk Markle down the aisle after it was revealed her father could no long attend.

Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 3, will also have important roles as page boy and bridesmaid in the bridal party.

Preparations for Saturday’s wedding are well underway. Royal baker Claire Ptak has started making Meghan and Harry’s lemon elderflower cake and several of the couple’s guests have already landed in London for the big day.