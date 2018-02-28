Emma Thompson says she channeled her own personal heartbreak while making Love Actually.

The actress opened up about filming an especially emotional scene in the iconic 2003 movie, saying she recalled the ending of her relationship with Kenneth Branagh in order to play a jilted wife.

“That scene where my character is standing by the bed crying is so well known because it’s something everyone’s been through,” she said at a fundraiser for the Tricycle Theatre in North West London on Sunday, according to The Telegraph.

In the romantic comedy, Thompson’s character finds out her husband is cheating on her when she discovers a piece of jewelry he bought for another woman.

Emma Thompson and Kenneth Branagh in 1993

“I had my heart very badly broken by Ken. So I knew what it was like to find the necklace that wasn’t meant for me,” she said. “Well, it wasn’t exactly that, but we’ve all been through it.”

Thompson and Branagh married in 1989 after meeting on the set of Fortunes Of War. Once dubbed the Golden Couple by the British press, they split after eight years together when he began an affair with Helena Bonham Carter.

The actress said the experience taught her how to put on a brave face for the public.

“I’ve had so much bloody practice at crying in a bedroom,” she told The Telegraph. “Then having to go out and be cheerful, gathering up the pieces of my heart and putting them in a drawer.”

Kenneth Branagh and Helena Bonham Carter in 1998 The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty

But despite her heartbreak, Thompson said she has no hard feelings toward Branagh or Bonham Carter.

“That is… all blood under the bridge. You can’t hold on to anything like that,” she told the Sunday Times. “It’s pointless. I haven’t got the energy for it… Helena and I made our peace years and years ago… she’s a wonderful woman.”