Emma Stone Sends Teen Corsage and Boutonniere After Turning Down His La La Land-Inspired Promposal

Emma Stone may have had to decline a promposal from Arizona teen Jacob Staudenmaier, but she did make sure her admirer was prepared for the big night.

According to NBC 12 News in Arizona, the actress sent along a gift to Staudenmaier and his date, a fellow student.

“Jacob, a little something for you and your lucky date tomorrow. Have a great time!” she wrote, signing the handwritten message with “much love.”

Caption in my bio 🎉 A post shared by Jacob Staudenmaier (@jstaudenmaier) on May 1, 2017 at 4:53pm PDT

The Phoenix high school student went viral after releasing a video that recreated the opening scene of La La Land, but altered the lyrics of “Another Day of Sun” to include a promposal for Stone.

Speaking to ABC earlier this week, Staudenmaier said he was inspired by previous promposals — another student from his school previously asked Miley Cyrus to the dance — and his love for La La Land.

“It was one of my favorite films and I’ve always liked Emma Stone as an actor and I guess that spawned the idea of maybe asking her to the prom,” he explained.

RELATED VIDEO: WATCH: Ryan Gosling & Emma Stone Discuss La La Land Fan Reactions

Although the Oscar-winning Arizona native had to turn Staudenmair down due to work obligations, she wrote him a letter praising his video.

“JACOB, thanks for making the greatest proposal I’ve ever received,” Staudenmair read during an appearance on Good Morning America.

“I can’t tell you what an honor that was and how much I smiled through that entire beautifully orchestrated video. I’m in London working, but I hope you have the best time at prom, and I’m grateful you thought of me. THANK YOU. P.S. I do see Gosling around the eyes. Love, Emma,” she wrote.