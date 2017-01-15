Emma Stone, Matthew McConaughey and More Belt Out ‘I Will Survive’

No matter what happens on Oscar Sunday next month, possible contenders will definitely survive. A slew of hopefuls are preparing to belt an aptly named anthem in case things don’t go their way.

Emma Stone, Taraji P. Henson, Natalie Portman, Amy Adams, Chris Pine, Andrew Garfield, and more were recruited by W magazine to sing Gloria Gaynor’s standard.

Some of them opted to not sing it, per se. Portman engaged in a dramatic reading of the heart-wrenching lyrics. Michael Shannon handled it with a hearty baritone. Joel Edgerton and Michelle Williams made it into a dialogue. Adams and Henson went all out. Matthew McConaughey did the expected.

“Hey hey,” he reads, before adding his own commentary: “I like that part.”

See the performance above.