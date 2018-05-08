'BFFs' Emma Stone and Justin Theroux Hang Out Again at a Met Gala Afterparty

Justin Theroux may have attended the Met Gala solo, but he ended the night with a few friends by his side.

The actor, 46, was seen leaving an afterparty at Up & Down Club with Emma Stone on Monday night. While they left the club separately, they got into a car together with Shailene Woodley before driving off.

Stone donned a navy dress with gold embellishments for fashion’s biggest night, while Theroux kept his look more casual in an all-black ensemble.

The famous pair have become friends after working together on the upcoming Netflix show Maniac.

Emma Stone, Justin Theroux and Shailene Woodley leave Met Gala afterparty together BACKGRID

On Thursday, the two were photographed grabbing dinner together in NYC. Stone and Theroux were all smiles as they were seen heading into Blue Ribbon Sushi in Soho for a low-key night out.

RELATED VIDEO: Jennifer Aniston ‘Has Seemed Fine’ Since Split from Justin Theroux, Will ‘Continue to Be Friend

The friendly pair also hung out together in April with Queer Eye‘s Jonathan Van Ness. The trio posed for a picture that he posted to his Instagram story. Among the captions Theroux put on the post was a clear message about his relationship status: “Bffffffs. And yes. JUST bfffffs.”

Justin Theroux/Instagram

Theroux attendance at the Met Gala marked his first red carpet appearance since his split from Jennifer Aniston nearly three months ago.

The actor, 46, hit the carpet in black tux with a leather lapel and white button-down tuxedo shirt worn with the collar up. Theroux last attended the Met Gala in 2010 before he started dating Aniston, who has never attended the event. His first Met Gala appearance was in 2004.

Meanwhile, Stone was last believed to be dating Saturday Night Live writer Dave McCary.