Emma Stone Surpasses Jennifer Lawrence as Hollywood's Highest Paid Actress

It certainly pays off to live in the city of stars!

Emma Stone has topped Forbes‘ annual ranking of Hollywood’s highest-paid actresses, surpassing Jennifer Lawrence, who claimed the top spot in 2016 and 2015.

And that’s a tidy sum there: Stone banked a cool $26 million for the year, largely thanks to her Oscar-winning performance in the musical La La Land.

Jennifer Aniston was runner-up with $25.5 million, while Lawrence dropped to No. 3 with $24 million — almost half of her $46 million earnings in 2016.

Emma Watson also joined this year’s list after Beauty and the Beast became the top-grossing movie of the year. She also starred alongside Tom Hanks in The Circle.

Others rounding out the list include Melissa McCarthy ($18 million), Mila Kunis ($15.5 million), Charlize Theron ($14 million) and Cate Blanchett ($12 million).