Movies

Emma Stone Surpasses Jennifer Lawrence as Hollywood's Highest Paid Actress

By @JodiGug3

Posted on

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

It certainly pays off to live in the city of stars!

Emma Stone has topped Forbes‘ annual ranking of Hollywood’s highest-paid actresses, surpassing Jennifer Lawrence, who claimed the top spot in 2016 and 2015.

And that’s a tidy sum there: Stone banked a cool $26 million for the year, largely thanks to her  Oscar-winning performance in the musical La La Land.

Jennifer Aniston was runner-up with $25.5 million, while Lawrence dropped to No. 3 with $24 million — almost half of her $46 million earnings in 2016.

Emma Watson also joined this year’s list after Beauty and the Beast became the top-grossing movie of the year. She also starred alongside Tom Hanks in The Circle.

Others rounding out the list include Melissa McCarthy ($18 million), Mila Kunis ($15.5 million), Charlize Theron ($14 million) and Cate Blanchett ($12 million).