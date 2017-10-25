Emma Stone Is Dating SNL Director Dave McCary

Emma Stone is dating someone new.

The Oscar-winning actress has been seeing Saturday Night Live writer and segment director Dave McCary for at least three months, a source tells PEOPLE.

Stone, 28, and McCary, 32, first met at the end of last year when she was hosting SNL and starred in the Dec. 3 sketch “Wells for Boys,” which he directed.

“He is one of the most tender, beautiful hands when it comes to directing,” fellow SNL writer Julio Torres told Vulture about McCary.

According to the source, the pair has been trying to keep their new romance on the down low.

In July, the La La Land leading lady showed her support for two-time Emmy nominee McCary when she attended the premiere of his feature directorial debut Brigsby Bear. The pair were spotted as part of a group that left the Los Angeles event together.

WATCH: Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield Split After Almost Four Years

Prior to McCary, Stone was in a relationship with Andrew Garfield, from whom she split in 2015 after almost four years of dating.

“There was no drama, they’ve been apart while working. They still care about each other,” a source told PEOPLE at the time of their breakup. “They still have love for one another. They are on good terms with each other and remain close.”

Despite the split, Stone and Garfield are supportive exes and friends. This past May, Stone visited the actor, 34, in London during a break from filming The Favourite. Garfield had been starring in the 25th anniversary revival of Angels in America at the National Theatre, which he’s bringing to Broadway next year.

“They never stopped caring about each other,” a source who knows Stone told PEOPLE in the magazine’s new issue. “Even when they split, Emma and Andrew had great love and respect for each other.”

—With MELODY CHIU