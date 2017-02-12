Exes Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield Share a Friendly Hug at Pre-BAFTAs Party

Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield are truly friendly exes.

The former Hollywood couple melted hearts on Saturday when they greeted each other with a big hug at the pre-2017 BAFTAs Nespresso Nominees’ Party at Kensington Palace.

Stone is a best actress contender at the British equivalent to the Oscars for her performance in musical La La Land. Garfield, 33, may walk away with the best actor prize for his role in Mel Gibson‘s directorial comeback Hacksaw Ridge.

The 28-year-old actress donned a short gold and black sequins dress for the occasion, while Garfield looked dapper in a dark suit jacket.

Stone and Garfield dated for four years after meeting on the set of The Amazing Spider-Man in 2012.

Despite their breakup, which was confirmed in October 2015, the two have remained supportive of one another. Last month when Stone nabbed the best actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy, award at the 74th annual Golden Globes, fans spotted Garfield standing to applaud her.

In a roundtable discussion with several other actors for The Hollywood Reporter in December, Garfield said his former flame was the one actor he’d want to be trapped on a deserted island with.

“Emma Stone,” Garfield said, answering first. “I love Emma. She’s all right. She can come.”

Stone has also shared kind words about her ex. In a Vogue interview published in November, the actress spoke openly about her difficult adjustment to life as a single woman.

“[He’s] someone I still love very much,” Stone said of Garfield. “I’m really glad you’re sitting down so I can tell you,” she jokingly added.