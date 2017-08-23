Following their 2015 breakup, Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone have stayed close — but could they be rekindling their relationship?

“They never stopped caring about each other,” a source who knows Stone tells PEOPLE in the magazine’s new issue. “Even when they split, Emma and Andrew had great love and respect for each other.”

The pair — who split after nearly four years together — sparked rumors of a reunion since the Oscar-winning actress, 28, visited the actor, 34, in London during a break from filming The Favourite back in May. Garfield had been starring in the 25th anniversary revival of Angels in America at the National Theatre, which ended its run Saturday.

“She was in the audience watching the show,” an eyewitness tells PEOPLE. “She left backstage with him.”

While one Stone source says “the feeling between them is still romantic,” others say the Amazing Spider-Man costars are simply supportive exes and friends.

Stone and Garfield were spotted together in London last August, and sang each other’s praises during awards season. At a post-BAFTA dinner in February, the two had an intimate 10-minute conversation in the middle of a crowded room. The Hacksaw Ridge star even named Stone as the one actor or actress he’d bring along to a desert island if given the choice.

“I love Emma,” Garfield told The Hollywood Reporter in December. “She’s all right. She can come.”

Another Stone source says they haven’t rekindled their relationship and are focused on their careers. “They care about each other and encourage the other’s career,” the first source says. “They’re great friends.”

The source believes the two would only start dating again “if the timing is right.”

• With reporting by Philip Boucher and Linda Marx