PEOPLE Explains: The Surprising Old Hollywood Connections of Emily Ratajkowski's New Husband

Emily Ratajkowski is a married woman.

In a surprise ceremony, the 26-year-old model tied the knot to actor and producer Sebastian Bear-McClard, with whom she only started cozying up in the past few weeks, at City Hall in N.Y.C.

“I got married today,” Ratajowski wrote on a selfie with her new husband as part of a series of pics she posted right after the quick ceremony. In the snap, Bear-McClard kisses the model’s cheek as the couple holds hands. While Ratajkowski went without a massive diamond engagement ring (the couple both are wearing a simple gold band), her hubby flashed two other rings on his fingers that read “EM” and “RATA.”

Emily Ratajkowski/Instagram

So who is Bear-McClard? Here are five things to know about Ratajkowski’s husband.

1. He’s an actor and producer

Bear-McClard most recently produced the 2017 film Good Time, starring Robert Pattinson. He’s also worked on several indie films including Heaven Knows What (2014), and Still Life (2006).

In 2014, Joshua and Ben Safdie, a New York-based writer/producer/director duo, launched Elara Pictures with Bear-McClard and producer Oscar Boyson as partners.

Bear-McClard has been nominated for multiple Gotham Independent Film Awards, including Best Feature Film for Good Time. He was also nominated for an Independent Spirit Award in 2014 for Heaven Knows What.

2. He comes from a family of artists

Bear-McClard’s dad is an artist who moved to New York after graduating from the San Fransisco Art Institute.

“Michael was a teen rebel in the 60’s and decided he was an artist and graduated with honors from San Fransisco Art Institute and moved to New York,” Peter McClard, Bear-McClard’s uncle, tells PEOPLE. “He is an amazing artist. Some time in the 70’s he met Liza Bear and though they never married, the Bohemians that they were, they had Sebastian.”

Michael McClard currently has art on display at the Baahng Gallery in New York.

Because of his parents’ involvement in the NYC art scene, Bear-McClard grew up going to galleries and industry parties.

“Sebastian was a great, totally New York-bred kid and spent his youth being dragged to cool art events, parties and surrounded by the hippest of the hip New York art scene in the 80s and 90s.”

3. He is friends with social media star Fat Jewish

Fat Jewish (real name Josh Ostrovsky) served as a witness at Bear-McClard’s wedding ceremony, but the two go way back.

“In High School or shortly thereafter he met some friends and they had a rap group called Team Facelift and Sebastian was their official videographer,” says Peter McClard. “They were hilarious and talented and their frontman was the Fat Jew.”

Emily Ratajkowski/Instagram

The social media star also appears in Bear-McClard’s Facebook default photo.

4. His relationship with Ratajkowski has been low-key

Rumors began swirling that they were an item after the producer and model were spotted packing on the PDA on Valentine’s Day.

Though photos of them only surfaced a few weeks ago, they’ve known each other longer, according to sources.

Emily Ratajkowski/Instagram

The two had yet to go public until their wedding announcement.

5. He has his family’s support

“We’re proud of him for settling down with Emily and what he’s done and about to do in his film career,” says Peter McClard. “He’s a good, caring guy and a great listener and people love working with him because he gets things done. Apparently, Emily loves him too.”