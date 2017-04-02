Emily Blunt Makes a Practically Perfect Mary Poppins While Filming in Smoggy London

Emily Blunt was spotted filming Mary Poppins Returns outside of Buckingham Palace in central London on Saturday, perfectly postured on a bicycle in a dark blue coat and jaunty hat.

The 34-year-old star filmed alongside costar (and Hamilton creator) Lin-Manuel Miranda and a group of extras. Blunt plays the titular character in the new film – taking over for Julie Andrews – and Miranda stars as a street lamplighter named Jack.

In October, Miranda opened up about stepping into the whimsical world of Mary Poppins alongside Blunt.

“I cannot wait — I actually went to the taping of Saturday Night Live and I got to talk to her a little bit after the taping,” Miranda, 37, told PEOPLE about working with Blunt. “She’s so incredible, what more perfect person could play Mary Poppins? I’m really excited to be able to go to work every day, singing and dancing with Emily Blunt.”

The new tale, as penned by screenwriter David Magee, is set in Depression-era London and finds Mary Poppins returning to help the family rediscover joy after Michael suffers a personal loss.

Mary Poppins Returns will arrive in theaters Dec. 25, 2018.