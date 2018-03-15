Emily Blunt and John Krasinski Really Want You to Go on a Double Date with Them

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski are double dating for a good cause.

The couple — who costar together in A Quiet Place, a new horror film directed by Krasinski — announced a contest on Thursday that allows fans to bid on a chance to join them for a special double date at the New York premiere of the film.

Blunt and Krasinski, both known for their senses of humor, made the announcement in a silly and self-depreciating video.

“We’re so so excited. We never get out,” Blunt, 35, jokes in the clip — alluding to their busy Hollywood film careers and packed home lives with daughters Hazel, 4, and Violet, 1½.

“No, we never get out. Ever,” Krasinski, 38, adds before he and his wife deem that sell “too desperate” and try a few other approaches.

Their pitches switch between way too casual (“Just a couple of chillers doing chill stuff in a laid back and relaxed manner,” says Blunt), way too silly (“Who has four thumbs and wants to double date?” Blunt jokes), and way too creepy (“We’re looking for a couple that’s into dark rooms full of strangers,” Krasinski deadpans).

In the end, they finally get out the message: fans can enter at omaze.com/doubledate for as little as $10 for 100 entries to $5,000 for 50,000 entries; the winner and a guest be flown to New York and put up in a 4-star hotel; get styled by Blunt and Krasinski’s glam squad; and meet the pair at the premiere (for cocktails, red carpet photos, and after-party bonding).

Best of all, as Blunt explains, “every donation goes to the Malala Fund and their mission to help girls go to school and raise their voices for the right to education.”

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

RELATED VIDEO: John Krasinski Says His Ridiculous Abs Have Improved His Sex Life With Emily Blunt

Blunt and Krasinski have been married for 8 years.

He recently opened up about how being a father helped him commit to A Quiet Place in a new interview with Playboy.

“We’d just had our second daughter and, you know, I’m a super sensitive, emotional person, so I think I was probably wide-open when I read the script,” he said. “The idea really triggered something inside me about protection and parenting, and I just thought maybe I could make it a metaphor for parenthood.”